The biggest fundraising event of the year in the Twin Cities for the Alzheimer’s Association took place Sept. 17 at Target Field, but not everyone who wanted to participate could make it to downtown Minneapolis.

Knowing their residents want to help the cause, all The Waters senior living communities in the Twin Cities metro area held Alzheimer’s fundraisers and walks of their own. On September 13, dozens of residents of The Waters of Edina were joined by kids from the after school program at nearby Countryside Elementary for their walk.

Load comments