A team of young robotics engineers from Edina earned multiple trophies in the FIRST LEGO League’s Minnesota Regional and Sectional Tournaments for the 2019-20 season.
The team, known as the Astro Bots, won the Robot Performance Award at the league’s regional tournament, and the Innovation Project Award and Head to Head Second Place in the sectional tournament.
FIRST LEGO League is a robotics program that engages students in research, coding, engineering and problem solving to complete theme-based challenges. The Astro Bots consist of Creek Valley fifth-graders Lily Alvarez, Zoey Shi and Jonathan Wu; Normandale fifth-grader Helen Liu; Countryside fifth-grader Jaden Wu; Valley View sixth-graders Leon Situ and Raya Hou.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.