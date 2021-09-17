The World War II History Roundtable, which was founded by Edina resident Don Patton, announced its 2021-22 programming through May.
Starting Sept. 14, the roundtable will host speaking events on the second Tuesdays of the month at 7 p.m. at the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul. The speakers largely include authors of WWII-focused books who will speak on various topics of the war, like different battles, attacks and military operations.
Other speakers, like Gregory Peterson, founder of the Robert H. Jackson Center, will discuss the trials of Nazi leaders on the 76th anniversary of the sentencing on March 8.
An extra program on Oct. 26 will also be held.
Student outreach programming, including conversations between students and veterans, will start at 6 p.m. in the Honeywell Room on the second floor prior to the meetings.
Events are free to attend.
To see the full list of programming and find more information, go to mn-ww2roundtable.org.
