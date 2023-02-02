Residents, businesspeople and anyone who is interested in helping collaborate on the future of Edina’s Cahill District are invited to a workshop set for 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Edina Public Works & Park Maintenance Facility, 7450 Metro Blvd.

Located in the southern portion of the city, the Cahill District is bounded by West 70th Street in the north, Cahill Road in the west, Minnesota Highway 100 in the east and the Bloomington city line in the south. The city completed a Small Area Plan for the 70th & Cahill Neighborhood Node in 2019; that plan called for an effort to study the entire Cahill District to determine how best to improve the area. Work has been underway since fall 2021 to draft the Cahill District Plan to guide development.

