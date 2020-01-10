Staff at the Wood Lake Nature Center, 6710 Lake Shore Drive, Richfield, will host winter-themed “Sunday Special” events through the end of January .

The following are on the calendar:

• Sunday Special: Snowshoes and tracking, Sunday, Jan. 19, 3-4:30 p.m. $8/person. Free for members. No pre-registration required.

• Sunday Special (on Saturday): Snowshoes and S’mores, Saturday, Jan. 25, 3-4:30 p.m. $8/person. Free for members. No pre-registration required.

• Sunday Special: Women’s Snowshoe Hike, Sunday, Jan. 26, 3-4:30 p.m. $8/person. Free for members.

For a full description and other programming, visit woodlakenaturecenter.org.

