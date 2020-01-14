The annual Candlelight & Ice event, hosted New Year’s Eve, attracted a record number of attendees: 1,286.
“We could not have had better weather for the event,” said Jon Stordahl with the nature center.
“Thanks to our sponsors, Jonathan Sells Edina Realty and Organic Lawns by Lunseth, we were able to supply all of the candles, marshmallows, and firewood needed to create such a successful night. It was awesome seeing so many people come together at our park to celebrate the new year with their families and friends. We had a good mix of attendees who have made this their New Year’s Eve tradition and those who had never been to our park before,” he added.
Hundreds of candle-lit luminaries lined the walking trail that night, winding through cattails and trees. Attendees also enjoyed the roasted marshmallows, hot cocoa, warm fire and the opportunity to create crafts.
