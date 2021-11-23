Wild Ivy, a women-owned and operated boutique, is hosting a grand opening on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The store is located at 3933 Market St., among the shops at Nolan Mains at 50th & France. The Edina location is an expansion for the women’s clothing and goods brand, which opened its flagship boutique in Owasso, Oklahoma in June 2020, according to a press release.
The grand opening will feature a tasting with Ida Graves Distillery, fresh cookies for guests and giveaways.
“We are thrilled to open our second location in such a welcoming community as Edina,” Owning Founder Sara Downing said in the news release. “Our drive is to provide high quality, ethically-sourced products that offer a clean foundation to any look, so each woman’s personality can shine through. Whether you are twenty or sixty-five, a stay-at-home mom, or a career-driven boss, Wild Ivy promises a beautifully-curated collection and we hope Twin Cities customers will come take a walk on the Wild side.”
The clothing and goods sold by Wild Ivy have a minimalistic aesthetic and a muted, earth-toned color palette with a hint of bohemian influence and showcase a wide variety of texture and material sources. Products range from shoes and apparel to seasonal wear, including jackets and swimsuits, as well as goods like handmade jewelry and gifts.
Downing, a two-year veteran of the retail industry, is accompanied in operating Wild Ivy by District Manager Bethany Terry, a Minnesota native with a decade of retail experience.
“I’ve been with Wild Ivy for two years and to be part of opening a boutique here in my home state is a dream come true,” Terry said in the news release. The duo For more information, go to shopwildivy.com.
