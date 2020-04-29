When the Edina School District instituted an “e-learning” plan last fall, a pandemic wasn’t what administrators had in mind.
The new instructional model was meant to allow students to learn from home in the event of weather-related school closures that would last a day or two, not two months. But, the plan for online education provided a foundation for the monumental challenge that was to come.
Last week, Gov. Tim Walz ordered public schools closed for the rest of the academic year as the state continued to battle COVID-19. In Edina, that means students are at the halfway mark of a two-month journey in distance learning.
“Edina was well-positioned for many of the challenges that this brought forward,” Superintendent John Schultz said April 20 during a virtual school board meeting in which educators from across the district described their experiences with the new instructional format.
With some infrastructure in place to facilitate the massive pivot to online education, the home became the new classroom for approximately 8,000 students in the district, a product of a massive collaborative effort that was a first for all involved.
“It is learning by doing,” South View Middle School Principal Tim Anderson said.
Walz issued his initial closure order March 15, and within two hours, staff in leadership positions throughout the district gathered to begin implementing the online model, having begun contingency planning the previous week as the closure appeared increasingly likely. In total, staff have engaged in 19,895 online meetings to coordinate the shift, according to the district.
Mike Walker, the district’s secondary technology integration specialist, took advantage of the fact COVID-19 had already affected much of the world before Minnesota was forced to adjust to institute social distancing.
“We did benefit from the learning of those who were going through this situation before us,” Walker said.
He researched how schools in Asia and Europe had adjusted, settling on a plan instituted at a school in Japan as the inspiration for Edina’s approach.
The district is using the online platform Schoology to deliver instruction, learning materials and assignments, but the first challenge for teachers and students was to reassemble their relationships in virtual form. Schools were closed beginning March 16 so that teachers could prepare for the shift, and the following week was spring break, meaning it had been two weeks without student-teacher contact before they had to adjust to their new environments.
“Once we went live, it was really about reconnecting and developing some routines with our students,” Schultz said.
The first week of distance learning was about “getting everyone in the groove” and preparing students for the new learning model, Countryside Elementary Principal Karen Bergman said.
Distance learning a boon for some
For students, the sudden shift has come with pluses and minuses.
“I think our students have articulated that they enjoy the flexibility of the day,” Edina High School Principal Andy Beaton said. “I mean, these are high school kids that are now not being run by the bell.”
Another positive result of distance learning, Beaton said, is the independence it cultivates, making for “great training for all of them” as they prepare for college.
As for academic performance in the present, some students’ habits have improved with the change, Beaton said. Some who previously struggled with attendance have reversed that pattern under the distance learning model, he reported.
Concord Elementary Principal Mark DeYoung has made similar observations at the elementary level.
“Some of our kids who have not flourished previously now are exceeding,” he said. “I’ve had a number of teachers tell me, ‘Wow, I’ve gotten so much out of this kid, I can’t believe it.’”
Another silver lining of the forced change is an increase in parental involvement as living rooms become classrooms. By necessity, parents have gained a better understanding of the curriculum and are “more of a partner than they were previously with us,” DeYoung said.
“You’ve become part of my normal routine being a Concord parent,” School Board Member Matt Fox told DeYoung.
For Fox, who has a 7-year-old at Concord, DeYoung’s morning video greetings have become regular programming.
“It gets the kids fired up to get after their day rather than, ‘I’m stuck in the house again,’” Fox said.
Aside from greeting students in “nine or 10” languages, DeYoung tries to keep the elementary students engaged through imagination as they expand their minds beyond their physical confines, Fox noticed.
“They wait to hear what fictitious place you guys are going to visit today,” he said.
The personal connections include tried-and-true small talk, too. “It’s become a joke to say, ‘I wonder if Mr. DeYoung’s going to have lasagna for lunch again today,’” said School Board Member Julie Greene, another Concord parent.
New model strains teachers, parents
Even in a community that is more well-off than most, not all students come from homes that are suited for online learning. “One of the first considerations was how do we make this an equitable experience across the district and for our students,” Schultz said.
The toll of a pandemic that has hit less privileged families the hardest can also be witnessed in the distance learning model. “Some of our underserved kids and families are still underserved,” Anderson said.
The district has responded to that reality has included setting up 120 Wi-Fi “hot spots” at homes in need of an internet connection, according to Steve Buettner, director of media and technology. Fourteen school buses were used to deliver the technology, along with other devices and learning materials.
Aside from technical resources, students’ challenges include family arrangements that limit parents’ ability to help their children adjust.
“We needed to remember that we might have situations where parents are juggling their own work, the work of their kids,” Bergman said. “There might be illness in the home. Just so many different things we are trying to accommodate.”
“Those needs are profound in many cases,” Anderson said, “and the supports that we have don’t directly translate to online support. And, in many cases, it’s hard for us to learn how to make that translation.”
Teachers have their own challenges at home as they navigate distance learning. Many of them, after all, have children of their own engaged who are now learning from home.
“It’s stressful not only implementing a new system. It’s also stressful in how our lives have changed,” Schultz said.
As teachers’ family life transformed, their workload increased. To implement the new model, many staff members worked over spring break, according to Schultz.
Bergman further described the added strain. Before the pandemic, “they might have been in the building 10 hours a day. Now … all of us are doing the 12, 16-hour days. There’s got to be a change to that soon, right? I don’t know, we’ll see,” she said.
Early Learning Coordinator Leah Byrd described the Zen-like mindset teachers must employ to cope with the stressors.
“It’s a constant opportunity for us to practice finding balance and giving grace to our families, our kids, our teammates, ourselves,” Byrd said.
Part of the adjustment is acknowledging that the experience found in the classroom won’t be perfectly duplicated at home, DeYoung observed. To him, the question is, “How can we make something as close to that but recognizing that’s not what we’re going to get?” All the while, they must prevent “overworking ourselves to death,” he said.
The strain is especially pronounced at the elementary level, where face-to-face interaction is paramount, DeYoung noted. “It’s tiring for teachers,” he said. “ … They were really jumping in to do the best they can to make that happen.”
In the long term, the question is how long can staff keep this up, according to Beaton. Their endurance, he said, is “the biggest challenge going forward.”
Distance learning has “renewed appreciation for the more traditional bricks-and-mortar school,” DeYoung said.
Still, educators continue to search for silver linings. “Every single one of us is learning new skills,” Byrd remarked.
“The skills that teachers have developed have just been incredible,” said Director of Teaching and Learning Randy Smasal. “In a short amount of time, teachers have seen an intensive growth curve here. To some of them, it probably feels like being a student all over again.”
Bergman looks forward to seeing how the present lessons will impact future instruction once students return to their regular places of learning. “Hopefully,” she said, “this will do nothing more than enhance what will happen in the classroom once we’re able to be back together.”
