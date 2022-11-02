To ensure roads are safe before, during and after a snowstorm or other severe weather, the following winter parking rules are in effect through March 31 in Edina:
• All vehicles must be off city streets between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. regardless of the weather forecast
• No vehicle may be parked on any street after a snowfall of at least 1.5 inches until the street has been plowed to the curb line (enforceable year-round)
“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation in following the city’s winter parking rules. By doing so, it allows Public Works to clear routes more quickly, efficiently and safely,” said Public Works Coordinator Dave Goergen.
The Edina Police Department patrols city streets and sees that vehicles in violation of the winter parking rules are towed. Illegally parked vehicles can increase danger as plow drivers may not see a car and hit it by accident, while a large bank of plowed snow can block or bury a vehicle and make it difficult for other drivers to see, according to a city press release. Before towing a vehicle, the Police Department will try to reach the owner, but if unsuccessful, will tow the vehicle to keep plowing schedules on track and maintain safety.
For more information on winter parking ordinances, contact the Police Department at 952-826-1610. To learn more about snow plowing procedures, contact the Public Works Department at 952-826-0376.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.