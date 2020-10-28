Winter parking rules go into effect throughout Edina starting in November.
In order to ensure that roads are safe before, during and after a snowstorm or other severe weather, the following rules will be in effect beginning Nov. 1:
• All vehicles must be off city streets 1-6 a.m.
• No vehicle may be parked on any street after a snowfall of at least 1.5 inches until the street has been plowed to its full width.
• The ban on overnight parking, which runs through March 31, is in effect regardless of the weather forecast.
Snow removal is one of the most praised city services, and its efficiency and speed are aided by residents following parking rules. With 26 routes to clear, Public Works crews benefit from avoiding the obstacle of parked vehicles.
“On behalf of our department and our city, I am so appreciative of our residents who understand and follow parking regulations,” said Public Works Director Brian Olson. “Every single resident and business in our community is affected by the snow plowing service that Public Works provides, and by partnering with us, our residents are improving our performance.”
If necessary, the Edina Police Department makes sure that vehicles in violation are towed in order to keep plowing schedules on track.
“While towing vehicles is not our goal, we need to remove cars off the street after measurable snowfall of 1.5 inches or more,” said Police Chief Dave Nelson. “Every effort is made to reach the vehicle owner before towing, but it is important to keep plows on schedule.”
In addition to delaying the plows, illegally parked vehicles can also increase danger. Plow drivers may not see a car and hit it by accident, while a large bank of plowed snow can block or bury a vehicle and make it difficult for other drivers to see.
For more information on winter parking ordinances, contact the Edina Police Department at 952-826-1610.
