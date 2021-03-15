Artistry, in partnership with the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge, is presenting an online art exhibition featuring the work of a Minneapolis artist.
“Botanical Expressions” features the work of Jodi Reeb, who creates paintings that draw attention to nature’s pollinators and pollinator-friendly plants. Her paintings denote the relationship between the organic elements that fit together harmoniously as necessary parts of a whole.
Reeb has more than 25 years of experience as a full-time artist and teacher. Reeb’s artwork has been exhibited nationally and is in many private and corporate collections. In 2020 she was awarded a Hinge Arts Residency through Springboard for the Arts. She was also the recipient of a Minnesota State Arts Board Grant in 2018.
The exhibition will take place in the Confluence Gallery at the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge’s visitor center in Bloomington. Due to COVID-19, the exhibit will only be viewable online, through April 30.
Info: tr.im/reeb
