Wilder Brothers, an adventure apparel and gear store, will open its second location this week at Edina’s 50th & France.
The new store, located at 3913 Market Street, is among the shops located in the business district’s Nolan Mains development. The new boutique represents an expansion for the clothing and gear brand, which opened its flagship store in Owasso, Oklahoma, in March last year, according to a news release.
“We are thrilled to open our second location in such a welcoming community as Edina,” Owning Founder Shane Downing said in a news release. “We’ve built our company on the power of living life outdoors, so we can’t imagine a better place to expand after enjoying a successful first year at our Oklahoma store.”
The boutique will host a grand opening at the new store Saturday, March 12, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will have free coffee from Edina Coffee Roasters 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., gift card giveaways and a balloon installation by Balloon Fancy.
Clothing and gear by Wilder Brothers has an outdoor-focused aesthetic by brands that emphasize sustainable and earth-conscious practices. Products include shoes, apparel and seasonal items like swimsuits and jackets, in addition to gifts and camping gear, the news release said.
“Our drive is to provide high quality, ethically-sourced products that offer a clean foundation to any adventure, so each person can enjoy all that Minnesota’s great state has to offer,” Downing said in the news release.
