A hands-on demonstration of a variety of tops is planned this weekend at Bloomington’s historic Pond House.

Visitors to the Pond House will be able to spin tops and decorate their own wood top that they can take home. The program is 1-4 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at the Gideon Pond House of Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St.

The program will be held outdoors, weather permitting. Weather updates will be provided through the Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page.

Info: tr.im/pondhouse

