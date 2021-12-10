The opening of outdoor skating rinks in Edina parks, which was originally set for Dec. 13, has been delayed due to warmer weather in the forecast. No new date has been set, but rinks will open as soon as park maintenance staff can get the ice ready, according to a city news release.
The outdoor ice at Centennial Lakes Park also is behind schedule due to the weather. Centennial Lakes typically opens for skating a week or two after the rinks in neighborhood parks.
Twelve neighborhood parks have both hockey and pleasure rinks, plus warming houses and restrooms:
• Arden Park, 5230 Minnehaha Blvd.
• Cornelia School Park, 7142 Cornelia Drive
• Countryside Park, 6240 Tracy Ave. S.
• Creek Valley Park, 6301 Gleason Ave.
• Highlands Park, 5200 Doncaster Way
• Lewis Park, 7300 Cahill Road
• Normandale Park, 6501 Warren Ave. S.
• Pamela Park, 4303 W. 58th St.
• Strachauer Park, 6200 Beard Ave.
• Todd Park, 4429 Vandervork Ave. S.
• Walnut Ridge Park, 5801 Londonderry Road
• Weber Park, 4115 Grimes Ave. S.
In addition, a pop-up rink open during daylight hours will be at Wooddale Park, 4500 W. 50th St. Lighting and restrooms are not available at this rink.
Once the season opens, hours for rinks in neighborhood parks generally are 4-9:30 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m to 9:30 p.m. Saturdays and 1-8 p.m. Sundays. Hockey rinks are open with limited hours Mondays through Thursdays as they are reserved for practices and leagues.
Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Ave., has 10 acres of ice in a picturesque setting, but the depth of its ponds requires thicker ice for safety. Depending on the weather, it usually opens in late December.
Go to centenniallakespark.com or the Centennial Lakes Park Facebook page for skating status and hours. Hughes Pavilion will be open this year as a warming house and for skate rentals and concessions.
Skating is free at all of these Edina outdoor rinks if attendees bring their own skates.
Indoor skating is available at Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way, for a fee. Go to braemararena.com for open skating times.
Special events during the outdoor skating season include Cookies & Cocoa at Cornelia School Park on Dec. 31 and the Outdoor Rink Family Skate Night at Pamela Park on Jan. 28. See events and register at edinaparks.com.
Current COVID-19 guidelines will be followed at ice rinks. These may change during the ice season. Skaters are asked to wear masks inside the warming houses to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Rinks will close for extreme weather or unstable ice. Sign up for text updates in neighborhood parks by texting the word CLOSURES to 57838 or go to edinamn.gov/outdoorrinks. For updates on Centennial Lakes Park, go to centenniallakespark.com or its Facebook page, or text CENTENNIAL to 57838.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.