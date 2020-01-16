Deadline is Sept. 18
Officials at the Nine Mile Creek Watershed District are accepting pictures for its photo contest in 2020.
Watershed officials are seeking pictures of Nine Mile Creek or anything within the Nine Mile Creek Watershed District, including lakes, parks, wildlife, plants and outdoor recreation. Spring and winter pictures are especially needed.
The deadline for submission is Friday, Sept. 18.
Winners of the contest will have their photos published in the 2021 Nine Mile Creek Photo Calendar. The calendars are distributed free throughout the Nine Mile Creek Watershed District.
For contest rules and entry forms, visit ninemilecreek.org/photo-contest.
