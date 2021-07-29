The public should avoid contact with the water in Mirror Lake, Lake Edina and the Lake Cornelia chain of lakes in Edina, according to a city press release.
The water contains blue-green algae at levels that may cause short-term and long-term harm, including skin irritation, gastrointestinal problems and/or liver damage. People and pets should avoid all contact with the water, scum or algae.
Analyses of recent water samples that the Nine Mile Creek Watershed District took from these three lakes indicate blue-green algae numbers that exceed the World Health Organization threshold for low probability of adverse health risks from algal toxins on Mirror Lake and moderate probability on Lake Cornelia and Lake Edina.
The World Health Organization provides threshold guidance for the probability of adverse health risks related to blue-green algal counts for “little, if any,” “low,” “moderate,” or “high” probabilities of adverse health risks for people or pets.
For more information on the Watershed District’s analysis, contact its administrator, Randy Anhorn, at 952-835-2078 or ranhorn@ninemilecreek.org.
For more information, visit ninemilecreek.org/mirror-lake-recreational-water-advisory-2/.
