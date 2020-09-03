Due to potentially harmful blue-green algae levels, the public is being advised to avoid contact with the water in Lake Cornelia and Lake Edina.
The advisory, issued by the Nine Mile Creek Watershed District, extends to pets and pertains to contact with scum, foam or algae, in addition to the water.
Updated analyses of water samples from Lake Cornelia and Lake Edina show that blue-green algae numbers exceed the World Health Organization threshold for moderate probability of adverse health effects. High levels of blue-green algae are a concern because this type of algae can produce algal toxins, which can pose a health threat for pets and people when concentrations become high enough.
Algal toxin testing has not occurred on either waterbody. The Watershed District will collect another sample from Lake Cornelia and Lake Edina in two weeks. The District will release updated information on algal levels when it is available following the sampling event.
Now is the time of year where blue-green algae blooms start to appear throughout the metro area. The Watershed District says when in doubt, best keep out.
Anyone suspecting a blue-green algae bloom may email pictures of the sighting to algae.mpca@state.mn.us.
For more information on harmful algae blooms, the public may can also call the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency at 651-757-2822 or 800-657-3864. In addition, report human health effects to the Minnesota Department of Health Foodborne and Waterborne Illness Hotline at 1-877-366-3455. For health questions, citizens may contact the Minnesota Department of Health’s Waterborne Diseases Unit at 651-201-5414 or visit its Harmful Algal Bloom web page at tinyurl.com/y247xqqf.
For more information on blue-green algae and harmful algal blooms visit tinyurl.com/y456g827.
