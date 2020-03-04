A watershed and climate summit will be hosted this weekend in Bloomington.

The morning session focuses on soil health and regenerative agriculture, while the afternoon session focuses on solar, wind and corporate sustainability. The summit will conclude with a look at climate focused bills and bonding during the Minnesota Legislature’s 2020 session.

The summit is 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Normandale Community College’s Partnership Center, 9700 France Ave. The cost is $13 to $32.

Registration: tr.im/w20

