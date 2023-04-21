The Edina Art Fair announced last week that its Featured Artist for 2023 will be Suyao Tian, an artist, designer, and owner of Viewpoint Gallery in St. Paul.
Tian and her creation, a watercolor painting entitled “The Tropical Jungle,” will be featured on all promotional materials for this year’s fair, to be held June 2-4 in the 50th & France business district of Edina.
In addition to her other pursuits, Tian is an adjunct faculty at Minneapolis College of Art and Design, where she also earned her master’s in fine art. She currently serves on the Executive Board of Art Buddies and the Northeast Minneapolis Arts Association and is engaged with multiple galleries and organizations across the state.
She was born in the 1980s in China during the one-child-only generation. She began her studies in music education at Qinghai Normal University and Xiamen University in China. She came to the U.S. in 2011, when she began her studies in art and design.
“For me, painting is a language through which I connect to the world,” Tian said in a press release. “My work creates a peaceful and safe space that hopefully invites the viewers’ mind to wander and explore but is not an overtly symbolic object to suggest the direction.”
“We chose Suyao as this year’s featured artist because of how her work embodies this year’s theme of ‘the Art of Connection,’” said Max Musicant, Executive Director of the Edina Art Fair. “This comes through so beautifully in her painting and how she uses her art, gallery, and overall practice to engage with communities near and far.”
Attendees can purchase posters and t-shirts showcasing “The Tropical Jungle” at the Edina Art Fair information booth onsite.
The Edina Art Fair, one of the largest and most prestigious outdoor fine art festivals in the Midwest, will showcase over 250 artists and sell their creations representing a variety of mediums, including green art, 2-Ddimensional, ceramics, enamel, fiber, glass, jewelry, mixed media, photography, sculpture, wearable art and wood.
The Edina Art Fair is hosted by the 50th & France Business and Professional Association which represents more than 175 retailers and professional services.
