Suyao Tian, Edina Art Fair Featured Artist 2023

Suyao Tian, an artist, designer and gallery owner, is the featured artist for the 2023 Edina Art Fair. (Submitted photo)

The Edina Art Fair announced last week that its Featured Artist for 2023 will be Suyao Tian, an artist, designer, and owner of Viewpoint Gallery in St. Paul.

Tian and her creation, a watercolor painting entitled “The Tropical Jungle,” will be featured on all promotional materials for this year’s fair, to be held June 2-4 in the 50th & France business district of Edina.

2023 Edina Art Fair featured artwork “The Tropical Jungle”

Suyao Tian’s “The Tropical Jungle” will be featured on all promotional materials for this year’s Edina Art Fair. (Submitted image)
