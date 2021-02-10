A “Share the Warmth” winter clothing donation event was recently held in Richfield. The Justice for Jonathan organization coordinated with the Richfield High School National Honor Society in the collection effort.
Justice for Jonathan O’Shaughnessy donated 20 items and the remainder was collected from the community. In all, there were 20 coats or sweaters, more than 40 hats, 15 scarves and more than 15 pairs of mittens or gloves collected.
All donations will be sent to St. Stephen’s Homeless Shelter.
High-schoolers who participated included Naomi Ferguson, Corrina Jones, Christina Furness, Noelle Olson, Sophine Behnke, Joey Thompson, Riley Herling, Carmen Vazquez, and Sydney Colbert.
O’Shaughnessy was shot to death in an unsolved murder in Richfield in 2017. Justice for Jonathan O’Shaughnessy will be collecting dog supplies in – commemoration of what would have been his 28th birthday – through Monday, Feb. 15, with delivery to Emotional Rescue in Hastings set for Saturday, Feb. 20.
In March, there will be collections for the Little Free Pantry, but the location will be announced closer to the date.
Info: Visit justiceforjonathanmn.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.