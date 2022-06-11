The Bloomington Historical Society is compiling a list of Bloomington’s Vietnam War casualties as part of its Notable Bloomington Residents book.
The Historical Society has identified 13 Bloomington men who died in the war. Biographical pages with photos have been created for each of them and are included in the book.
The war casualties:
PFC Robert G. Anderson, age 20 – booby trap grenade explosion
SP4 William J. Dahl, age 23 – accident, friendly fire
SP4 Ross E. Hardt, age 22 – airplane crash
PFC Ronald B. Lannig, age 20 – small arms fire
LCPL Gary F. McCue, age 21 – mortar fire
1LT David A. Nolan, age 25 – rocket attack
WO Gene J. Olson, age 22 –downed helicopter
PFC Kenneth A. Pahl, age 18 – accident, explosion in camp
PFC Kevin R. Remer, age 20 – enemy gunfire
SP4 Michael M. Sikich, age 21 – booby trap explosion
SGT Ronnie C. Teschendorf, age 21 – airplane crash
PFC Daniel K. Welin age 20 – accident, ammunition explosion
PFC Peter R. Willey, age 20 – mortar fire
The book is available at the Bloomington Old Town Hall Museum, 10200 Penn Ave., during regular museum hours, 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays and Sundays, and 1-8 p.m. Thursdays.
Info: bloomingtonhistoricalsociety.org
