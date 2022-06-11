The Bloomington Historical Society is compiling a list of Bloomington’s Vietnam War casualties as part of its Notable Bloomington Residents book.

The Historical Society has identified 13 Bloomington men who died in the war. Biographical pages with photos have been created for each of them and are included in the book.

The war casualties:

PFC Robert G. Anderson, age 20 – booby trap grenade explosion

SP4 William J. Dahl, age 23 – accident, friendly fire

SP4 Ross E. Hardt, age 22 – airplane crash

PFC Ronald B. Lannig, age 20 – small arms fire

LCPL Gary F. McCue, age 21 – mortar fire

1LT David A. Nolan, age 25 – rocket attack

WO Gene J. Olson, age 22 –downed helicopter

PFC Kenneth A. Pahl, age 18 – accident, explosion in camp

PFC Kevin R. Remer, age 20 – enemy gunfire

SP4 Michael M. Sikich, age 21 – booby trap explosion

SGT Ronnie C. Teschendorf, age 21 – airplane crash

PFC Daniel K. Welin age 20 – accident, ammunition explosion

PFC Peter R. Willey, age 20 – mortar fire

The book is available at the Bloomington Old Town Hall Museum, 10200 Penn Ave., during regular museum hours, 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays and Sundays, and 1-8 p.m. Thursdays.

Info: bloomingtonhistoricalsociety.org

