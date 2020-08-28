A program featuring a stroll through restored native prairie along the Minnesota River bluffs is planned this weekend at Bloomington’s historic Pond House.
The program is the first for the Pond House since March and will be available 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at the Gideon Pond House of Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St.
Participants will learn how the prairie was restored and is being maintained, how to identify native plants and learn about invasive species. The drop-in program is weather permitting and will incorporate social distancing and other safety measures.
Info: tr.im/pond30
