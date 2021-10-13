The October Walk With the Mayor is scheduled for 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Bredesen Park, 5901 Olinger Blvd.

Participating in the Walk with the Mayor gives community members a chance to voice concerns, share opinions and thoughts as well as just talk with Mayor Jim Hovland while getting to know the city a little bit better.

No prior registration is required to attend Walk With the Mayor; simply show up at the designated meeting time to walk and talk with Hovland.

The city urges participants to wear comfortable walking shoes.

For more information or to suggest a location for a future walk, contact the Communications & Technology Services Department at 952-826-0359.

