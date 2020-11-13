The city of Edina is encouraging residents to walk with recently reelected Mayor Jim Hovland and Council Members-Elect Carolyn Jackson and James Pierce at this month’s “Walk with the Mayor” event.
The November “Walk With the Mayor” is scheduled for 9-10 a.m. Nov. 21, at Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Ave. S. The walk will start at the Hughes Pavilion and follow the park’s pathways. The November walk is being held outdoors to help support COVID-19 guidelines and allow for the recommended social distancing.
“Now that we are through the general election, I look forward to getting back to walks with our residents every month,” Hovland said.
Participating in the “Walk With the Mayor” gives community members a chance to voice concerns, share opinions and thoughts as well as just talk with Hovland while getting to know the city a little bit better. No prior registration is required to attend the walk. Residents may just show up at the designated meeting time and place.
Upcoming walks include:
• 9 a.m. Nov. 21 at Centennial Lakes Park walking paths, meet in front of Hughes Pavilion
• 9 a.m. Dec. 12 at Galleria, meet near the Starbucks near Door 4
• 9 a.m. Jan. 16 at Southdale Center, meet near the Caribou Coffee in center court
Participants should dress for the weather, wear comfortable walking shoes, a mask and maintain a six-foot distance from one another. For more information or to suggest a location for a future walk, contact the communications department at 952-826-0359.
