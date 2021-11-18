The November Walk With the Mayor is scheduled for 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Southdale Center.
Participating in the Walk With the Mayor gives community members a chance to voice concerns, share opinions and thoughts as well as speak with Mayor Jim Hovland while getting to know the city better.
No prior registration is required to attend Walk With the Mayor.
Members of the public can show up at the designated meeting time to walk and talk with Hovland.
Participants are urged to wear comfortable walking shoes and meet in Center Court of the mall near Caribou Coffee.
For more information or to suggest a location for a future walk, contact the Communications Department at 952-826-0359.
