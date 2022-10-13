Walk With the Mayor continues this fall to give community members the opportunity to share opinions and thoughts with Mayor Jim Hovland while walking through the city.
The October Walk With the Mayor is scheduled for 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way.
This month, walk around Braemar Arena with Mayor Jim Hovland to learn more about the maintenance needs and improvements planned for the facility. Hovland will also discuss the local option sales tax that would pay for those projects as well as improvements of the overall Braemar Park and the transformation of a former golf course into Fred Richards Park.
“I look forward to meeting at Braemar Arena and not only getting some exercise with fellow residents, but also being able to discuss the local option sales tax issue on the November ballot and the elements of the Arena we could improve through its potential approval by our citizens,” Hovland said.
Participating in the Walk With the Mayor gives community members a chance to voice concerns, talk with Hovland and get to know the city a little bit better while taking a walk through various locations in Edina. No prior registration is required to attend Walk With the Mayor; simply show up at the designated meeting time to walk and talk with Hovland.
Participants should wear comfortable walking shoes. For more information or to suggest a location for a future walk, contact the city’s Communications Department at 952-826-0359.
