Through the election in November, the Walk With the Mayor will be replaced with Walk With a Council Member.
The August walk, with Councilmember Ron Anderson, is scheduled for 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Ave. S. Participants should meet at Hughes Pavilion.
Taking part in the walk gives community members a chance to voice concerns, share opinions and thoughts as well as just talk with Anderson while getting to know the city better. No prior registration is required to attend the walk; simply show up at the designated meeting time to walk and talk with Anderson.
Participants should wear comfortable walking shoes, a mask and maintain a 6-foot distance from one another.
For more information or to suggest a location for a future walk, contact the city of Edina Communications Department at 952-826-0359.
