Bloomington has one new state senator and two new state representatives as a result of redistricting and Tuesda's election results.
Western Bloomington residents were ensured a new senator when redistricting moved Sen. Melisa López Franzen outside of the district boundaries of the new Senate District 50, which will represent a large portion of Edina and western Bloomington.
Democrat Alice Mann, a former state representative in the south metro, will represent Senate District 50 next year. Mann received 27,683 votes, defeating Republican Doug Fulton, who received 15,962 votes.
Residents in eastern Bloomington will continue to be represented in the Minnesota Senate by Democrat Melissa Halvroson Wiklund, as she won election to the new Senate District 51, which will continue to represent voters in Richfield and eastern Bloomington. She defeated Republican challenger Frank Pafko by earning nearly 70% of the vote. Wiklund received 23,131 votes while Pafko received 10,049.
A small portion of northwest Bloomington will be represented by House District 50A. Two-term Democrat Heather Edelson defeated Republican Sami Cisman, who suspended her campaign prior to election day. Edelson received 15,082 votes while Cisman received 6,881.
Western Bloomington residents will have a familiar face representing them in Minnesota House, as two-term Democrat Steve Elkins defeated Republican Beth Beebe, a Bloomington School Board member, in the House District 50B race.
Elkins received 13,521 votes while Beebe received 7,959.
Eastern Bloomington residents were also in line for a new state representative as a result of redistricting. Bloomington City Councilmember Nathan Coulter won election to the House District 51B seat, defeating former state representative Chad Anderson.
Coulter, representing the DFL, received 10,035 votes, while Anderson, representing the Republican Party, received 6,249 votes.
Vote tallies are from the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.
