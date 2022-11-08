Bloomington has one new state senator and two new state representatives as a result of redistricting and Tuesda's election results.

Western Bloomington residents were ensured a new senator when redistricting moved Sen. Melisa López Franzen outside of the district boundaries of the new Senate District 50, which will represent a large portion of Edina and western Bloomington.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments