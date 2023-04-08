The city of Edina’s Energy & Environment Commission is looking for residents to assist staff with implementation of an awareness and outreach plan to inform residents and businesses of a proposed merchant fee requirement on carryout bags.
“Many Edina residents have voiced their concern about the environmental impacts of plastic and other carryout bags,” said Sustainability Manager Grace Hancock. “The Commission studied this topic in 2022 and found that carryout bags – plastic, paper, compostable and reusable – all have negative environmental consequences. Reducing the number of carryout bags produced and used in Edina will lower the environmental impact and help Edina meet its climate action goals.”
The Edina City Council directed staff earlier this year to draft an ordinance requiring merchants to charge a fee to customers for carryout bags. The working group will help gather feedback used to draft the ordinance. If an ordinance is adopted, the working group will contribute to a promotional campaign to raise awareness and support businesses to integrate the new requirement ahead of a potential effective date of June 2024.
The working group will meet through June 2024. The group is expected to meet once a month and do work between meetings. It is estimated that volunteers will spend two to four hours per month working on the outreach program.
To apply for the working group, visit EdinaMN.gov/Volunteer. Applications are due April 11. Appointments will be made at the commission’s April or May meeting.
For more information, contact Hancock, 952-826-1621.
