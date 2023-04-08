The city of Edina’s Energy & Environment Commission is looking for residents to assist staff with implementation of an awareness and outreach plan to inform residents and businesses of a proposed merchant fee requirement on carryout bags.

“Many Edina residents have voiced their concern about the environmental impacts of plastic and other carryout bags,” said Sustainability Manager Grace Hancock. “The Commission studied this topic in 2022 and found that carryout bags – plastic, paper, compostable and reusable – all have negative environmental consequences. Reducing the number of carryout bags produced and used in Edina will lower the environmental impact and help Edina meet its climate action goals.”

Load comments