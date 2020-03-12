A call for volunteers at Centennial Lakes Park is giving residents an opportunity to get outside while helping their community.
The park, located at 7499 France Ave. S., is a 24-acre urban oasis and the crown jewel of Edina’s park system. It features nearly 1.5 miles of paved pathways that circle lakes and ponds, picnic space and swinging benches. From late May through September, the park features a bentgrass green putting course, paddleboats, entertainment in the Maetzold Amphitheater and a Thursday farmers market, among other things.
Horticulturist Rachel Finberg is looking for volunteers to help with cleanup, weeding and planting in the spring; weeding, mulching and cleaning paddleboats in the summer; and dividing plants, planting bulbs, collecting seeds and picking up leaves in the fall. Manager Tom Shirley and Assistant Manager Laura Fulton are looking for volunteers to serve as office aides and event helpers. Other opportunities are also available.
Volunteer shifts are available in two-hour blocks from Sunday, March 15 through Tuesday, Aug. 18.
To volunteer, sign up at bit.ly/CLPVolunteers. For more information, contact Finberg, 952-833-9584.
