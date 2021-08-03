There is a new learning pathway available for students in grades 2-5 this year – the Continuous Progress Virtual Pathway through Highlands Elementary School, according to an Edina Public Schools press release.

Last spring, a query of families indicated that there was high interest in an online program as a choice for elementary students. The district moved forward with planning and staffing, and is taking enrollment for this new learning experience for students in grades 2-5.

The Virtual Pathway

The Virtual Pathway will have two multi-age classes, similar to the Continuous Progress model: a grades 2-3 class and a grades 4-5 class.

Highlands Elementary will be the “host” school for the Virtual Pathway.

This means students and families enrolled in the Virtual Pathway will be 100% part of the Highlands “family” and a part of everything Highlands offers.

The Continuous Progress Virtual Pathway will provide students with the same Edina education as in-person students receive, including specialist classes, and intervention or special education support as determined by need and assessment.

There are two enrollment choices: half-year (through the end of the first semester, Jan. 20, 2022); or full-year. The district discourages changes mid-semester, but will work with families to meet the needs of their students, the district said.

Students who un-enroll from the online program will return to the neighborhood school that aligns with their home residence.

Enrollment

There is room in the Online Pathway program for a few more students, the district said. Interested parties must enroll through the student portal.

Instructions can be found at trimurl.co/xfWo8U.u

