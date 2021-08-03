There is a new learning pathway available for students in grades 2-5 this year – the Continuous Progress Virtual Pathway through Highlands Elementary School, according to an Edina Public Schools press release.
Last spring, a query of families indicated that there was high interest in an online program as a choice for elementary students. The district moved forward with planning and staffing, and is taking enrollment for this new learning experience for students in grades 2-5.
The Virtual Pathway
The Virtual Pathway will have two multi-age classes, similar to the Continuous Progress model: a grades 2-3 class and a grades 4-5 class.
Highlands Elementary will be the “host” school for the Virtual Pathway.
This means students and families enrolled in the Virtual Pathway will be 100% part of the Highlands “family” and a part of everything Highlands offers.
The Continuous Progress Virtual Pathway will provide students with the same Edina education as in-person students receive, including specialist classes, and intervention or special education support as determined by need and assessment.
There are two enrollment choices: half-year (through the end of the first semester, Jan. 20, 2022); or full-year. The district discourages changes mid-semester, but will work with families to meet the needs of their students, the district said.
Students who un-enroll from the online program will return to the neighborhood school that aligns with their home residence.
Enrollment
There is room in the Online Pathway program for a few more students, the district said. Interested parties must enroll through the student portal.
Instructions can be found at trimurl.co/xfWo8U.u
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.