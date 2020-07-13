Affordable Housing Manager Stephanie Hawkinson will continue the city of Edina’s “Town Talks” series with a virtual discussion about affordable housing 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 15.
The discussion will touch on the need for additional affordable housing across the spectrum of resident types, including people who work in Edina but are priced out from living here and those residents who want to age in community. Hawkinson will also give an update on new developments and programs and the work of the city's Housing Task Force.
The Town Talk will start with a formal presentation. An open forum will follow to allow residents and staff the opportunity to discuss the topic of the night and ask questions. The discussion will be held via Webex. Here’s how to access the Webex event:
Attendee link: bit.ly/HousingTownTalk
Event number: 133 980 9624
Event password: 8642
You may also call in to listen by dialing 415-655-0001 with access code 133 980 9624.
Materials for the Town Talks will be available on BetterTogetherEdina.org for a week following the presentation. Additional questions and comments may be posted there for staff members.
A Wednesday, Sept. 16, Town Talk on traffic and transportation will cap off the series this year.
The Town Talk will be recorded for broadcast on Edina TV and available for online viewing.
For more information, contact the Communications Department, 952-826-0359.
