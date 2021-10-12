VILLAGE SHORES

Village Shores Senior Living Community is hosting several “Seniors Sip, Savor & Tour” opportunities during October.

All of the October presentations will also be held at the Village Shores facility at 6501 Woodlake Drive, Richfield.

The programs are as follows:

Wednesday, Oct. 20, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Lunch and tours for interested seniors will be held, followed by a presentation by Heidi Welbig from TaylorMaries Apparel, who will host a fashion show and clothes shopping session.

Thursday, Oct. 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Village Shores will host lunch and a downsizing presentation by Jill Freeman of Gentle Transitions. Afterward, tours of three model apartments will be available. RSVP to Susan at 612-746-4706.

Thursday, Oct. 28, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – JulieAnn Worthern from My Credit Unions Travel Adventure Club (formerly RBCU) will host a lunch and a travel presentation. Tours of three model apartments will be available afterward. RSVP to Susan at 612-746-4706.

Anyone interested in more information about any of these programs may call Susan or visit villageshores.com.

Load comments