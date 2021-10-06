Village Shores Senior Living Community is hosting several “Seniors Sip, Savor & Tour” opportunities during October.
All of the October presentations will also be held at the Village Shores facility at 6501 Woodlake Drive, Richfield.
The programs are as follows:
• Thursday, Oct 7, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Neighborhood Red Hat senior ladies visit for lunch and tours of three model apartments. Afterward, there will be time for mixing and mingling with the Red Hat ladies and residents. RSVP to Susan at 612-746-4706.
• Wednesday, Oct. 20, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Lunch and tours for interested seniors will be held, followed by a presentation by Heidi Welbig from TaylorMaries Apparel, who will host a fashion show and clothes shopping session.
• Thursday, Oct. 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Village Shores will host lunch and a downsizing presentation by Jill Freeman of Gentle Transitions. Afterward, tours of three model apartments will be available. RSVP to Susan at 612-746-4706.
• Thursday, Oct. 28, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – JulieAnn Worthern from My Credit Unions Travel Adventure Club (formerly RBCU) will host a lunch and a travel presentation. Tours of three model apartments will be available afterward. RSVP to Susan at 612-746-4706.
Anyone interested in more information about any of these programs may call Susan or visit villageshores.com.
