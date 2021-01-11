A Richfield man was shot to death Jan. 8 in the parking lot of Season’s Park Apartments.
Richfield Police located the victim, later identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as 25-year-old Raekwon Rashaad Martin, outside the southern Richfield apartment complex when they responded to the scene at 2:04 p.m.
The victim had sustained numerous gunshot wounds to his upper body, the Police Department announced in a press release. Richfield Police and medical personnel immediately began life-saving measures, but the coroner’s report lists Martin’s time of death as same time that officers responded to the scene.
No arrests have been announced, though a passenger car with two male occupants was seen fleeing the area, witnesses told police. Police added that there did not appear to be an immediate danger to the community.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Richfield Police at 612-388-9800.
