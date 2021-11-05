Edina High School is looking to celebrate and honor veterans on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at an assembly during the school day.

Retired Army Col. Sheri DeMartelaere will be a guest speaker during the assembly. Musical selections recognizing those who served the country will also be shared.

Veterans are invited to join the school to be recognized for their service. The Veteran’s Day program will start at 10:05 a.m. and last about 45 minutes in Fick Auditorium at Edina High School.

Veterans interested in joining the event should please RSVP to megan.sartor@edinaschools.org.

Load comments