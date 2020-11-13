RI19STvetsDayCeremony5.jpg

As the sun set on the Honoring All Veterans Memorial in Richfield, a Veterans Day ceremony was held at Veterans Park. About two dozen braved the cold to attend the annual program.

In addition to words honoring the sacrifice of all veterans, there was also the playing of "Taps," the firing of three volleys, and the reading of names added to the memorial in 2020.

Members of the Kleist family were on hand at the Richfield Veterans Day program to read the names of the deceased added to the monument at the Honoring All Veterans Memorial. In addition to Lyle L. Kleist, Glenn A. Kleist, and Kenneth K. Kleist, other deceased veterans added this year are J. Stephen Weeks, George B. Kittell, Dale Blomsness, and Robert B. Schmidt.
A salute to the American flag was given by this man during the playing of “Taps” during the Veterans Day ceremony held Wednesday, Nov. 11, in Richfield.
Instead of volleys from a veterans' Honor Guard, three small cannons were fired as part of the Wednesday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day ceremony held at Richfield’s Honoring All Veterans Memorial. The three volleys fired during traditional ceremonies honoring veterans goes back to the Civil War. Following a battle, Northern and Southern soldiers would gather the dead from the battlefield. When each side was finished with the task, three volleys were fired indicating the job was complete.
