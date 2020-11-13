Members of the Kleist family were on hand at the Richfield Veterans Day program to read the names of the deceased added to the monument at the Honoring All Veterans Memorial. In addition to Lyle L. Kleist, Glenn A. Kleist, and Kenneth K. Kleist, other deceased veterans added this year are J. Stephen Weeks, George B. Kittell, Dale Blomsness, and Robert B. Schmidt.
Instead of volleys from a veterans' Honor Guard, three small cannons were fired as part of the Wednesday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day ceremony held at Richfield’s Honoring All Veterans Memorial. The three volleys fired during traditional ceremonies honoring veterans goes back to the Civil War. Following a battle, Northern and Southern soldiers would gather the dead from the battlefield. When each side was finished with the task, three volleys were fired indicating the job was complete.
