The Edina Police Department is investigating a crash from last week in which a vehicle struck a pedestrian on York Avenue.
The crash occurred on the 6700 block of York Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16. The victim is a 58-year-old male who was crossing the road when he was struck by a northbound vehicle. The pedestrian was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with serious injuries, according to a city press release.
The driver is a 64-year-old female who was not injured in the crash and is cooperating with police.
State Patrol and the Hennepin County Crime Lab were on the scene Friday attempting to restructure the accident, though police do not suspect foul play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.