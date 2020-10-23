The Edina Police Department is investigating a crash from last week in which a vehicle struck a pedestrian on York Avenue.

The crash occurred on the 6700 block of York Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16. The victim is a 58-year-old male who was crossing the road when he was struck by a northbound vehicle. The pedestrian was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with serious injuries, according to a city press release.

The driver is a 64-year-old female who was not injured in the crash and is cooperating with police.

State Patrol and the Hennepin County Crime Lab were on the scene Friday attempting to restructure the accident, though police do not suspect foul play.

