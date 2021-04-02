Cattails in the swampy area of Veterans Park in Richfield continue to burn late Friday night. 

Firefighters from Bloomington and Richfield have been on the scene for approximately three hours as vegetation in the swamp, east of the park's playground, burns. Firefighters have been relegated to watching the fire shift and flare across the swamp as it slowly dies out. 

veterans park fire

Cattails in the swamp at Richfield's Veterans Park cause an April 2 fire to flare up momentarily, sending smoke and cinders into the sky. Firefighters were on the scene Friday evening, and continued monitoring the fire, which appeared to be slowly burning out as it moved across the swamp. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

