Cattails in the swamp at Richfield's Veterans Park cause an April 2 fire to flare up momentarily, sending smoke and cinders into the sky. Firefighters were on the scene Friday evening, and continued monitoring the fire, which appeared to be slowly burning out as it moved across the swamp. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
Cattails in the swampy area of Veterans Park in Richfield continue to burn late Friday night.
Firefighters from Bloomington and Richfield have been on the scene for approximately three hours as vegetation in the swamp, east of the park's playground, burns. Firefighters have been relegated to watching the fire shift and flare across the swamp as it slowly dies out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.