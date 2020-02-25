Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People will participate in the Minnesota FoodShare campaign next month, aiming to restock its on-site food pantry.

The pantry serves residents of Bloomington, Edina, Richfield and south Minneapolis. The annual campaign runs March 1 through April 12, and is seeking $175,000 and 75,000 pounds of food through donations from community groups, faith organizations, businesses and area residents.

VEAP’s pantry experienced record in 2019. The pantry distributed 4.33 million pounds of food to families and individuals of all ages, a 20-percent increase over 2018.

To learn more about participating in the event, visit tr.im/march2020.

