Director Regina Neville finds the funny and familiar in every era in a collection of 10-minute plays to be performed by Valley View Middle School students.

“A Simpler Time” threads together a tale of three time travelers, including a fight between friends the night before the Constitution is due, a 1940s telephone switchboard, efforts to avoid the more gruesome aspects of Medieval times and the exploration of a mysterious future. Through it all, one thing becomes clear, there’s humor in human nature.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Edina Performing Arts Center, 6754 Valley View Road. Visit tinyurl.com/vmlwrvz for tickets.

