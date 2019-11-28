Director Regina Neville finds the funny and familiar in every era in a collection of 10-minute plays to be performed by Valley View Middle School students.
“A Simpler Time” threads together a tale of three time travelers, including a fight between friends the night before the Constitution is due, a 1940s telephone switchboard, efforts to avoid the more gruesome aspects of Medieval times and the exploration of a mysterious future. Through it all, one thing becomes clear, there’s humor in human nature.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Edina Performing Arts Center, 6754 Valley View Road. Visit tinyurl.com/vmlwrvz for tickets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.