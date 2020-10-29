The United States Department of Agriculture announced that the free meals program for students has been extended through June 30 of next year, which means all Edina Public Schools students still have access to meals at school.
It is part of the USDA’s charge to ensure access to nutritious food for school children during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Families struggling to make ends meet can be assured that their students will have access to healthy school meals, whether they are learning at home or in school,” said Reggie Ross, president of the School Nutrition Association. “School meal programs can remain focused on safely meeting nutritional needs of children in their communities without having to worry about burdensome regulations.”
Edina students may receive a free breakfast and free lunch at school, if they choose, through EPS Food and Nutrition Services. Student eligibility status is not required, so lunch accounts will not be charged.
Free Meal Pickup/Delivery
Additionally, families experiencing food insecurity may pick up free meals for their students for days their students are not in the school building and learning at home through Edina Virtual Academy and the hybrid learning model. Curbside pickup of meals is once a week on Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Edina High School Door 15, which is behind the building near the dock. Families with transportation challenges may sign up to have meals delivered.
Benefits qualification offers many additional opportunities
Although qualifying for meal benefits is not necessary to receive free meals, families should complete the meal benefits application as soon as possible. Qualifying for meal benefits also qualifies students for additional benefits, including free ACT testing, participation in the College Possible program, college scholarships, some government benefits, and discounts for things such as Comcast internet service and tickets to various museums.
Families should apply if:
• They qualified for meal benefits last year – a new application must be filed each year.
• They applied last year but did not meet income guidelines – the guidelines change each year and they may now qualify.
• Their household income has been affected by unemployment, health crisis, death or other circumstance.
For more information, links to benefits applications forms and the meal delivery request form, visit edinaschools.org/nutritionservices.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.