Edina Public Schools has been ranked the top school district in Minnesota for student success, according to USA Today.
The publication looked at school district quality around the country to determine where students were most likely to succeed. Though many factors impact a child’s educational future, “A good school district can greatly increase a child’s chances of future success,” USA Today observed.
Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the National Center for Education Statistics, they determined the top school district in each state using a variety of measures, such as high school graduation rate, teacher-to-student ratio and per-pupil spending. In addition, college entrance exam performances and data about proficiency tests for different subjects, provided by school rankings website Niche, was also analyzed.
For Minnesota, the article stated, “Minnesota’s Edina Public Schools, just southwest of Minneapolis, comprises 12 schools that enroll nearly 9,000 students. The best district in the state, Edina’s high school graduation rate is over 92%. Students in the district are also more likely to be enrolled in advanced, college-level courses than students in districts statewide. An estimated 25.3% of high-schoolers in Edina are enrolled in an AP class, compared to 21.5% of students nationwide.”
