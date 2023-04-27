Residents participating in No Mow May can further expand their knowledge on how to protect pollinators by attending any of Edina’s Pollinator Workshops during the month of May. The three standalone workshops each feature a self-paced online course and a live Zoom session. Residents can sign up for one or all three webinars, which are free for Edina residents.

Each workshop will cover a different aspect of protecting pollinators and the steps residents can take to improve their own yards and create effective bee lawns. The workshops will allow participants to meet one-on-one in small groups with experts to get feedback on their ideas and learn about local resources to help them get started.

