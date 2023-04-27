Residents participating in No Mow May can further expand their knowledge on how to protect pollinators by attending any of Edina’s Pollinator Workshops during the month of May. The three standalone workshops each feature a self-paced online course and a live Zoom session. Residents can sign up for one or all three webinars, which are free for Edina residents.
Each workshop will cover a different aspect of protecting pollinators and the steps residents can take to improve their own yards and create effective bee lawns. The workshops will allow participants to meet one-on-one in small groups with experts to get feedback on their ideas and learn about local resources to help them get started.
These workshops are in partnership with Blue Thumb – Planting for Clean Water, a network of clean water and native plant stewards who offer resources and programs to Minnesotans.
Each workshop can accommodate up to 40 Edina residents. Topics include:
Resilient Yards: May 11, 6-8 p.m.
Gain resources and guidance for creating a habitat for pollinators, protecting clean water and ecology of yards. Learn how to direct run-off, select and place native trees and shrubs, design a native garden, incorporate turf alternatives and more. Register at bluethumb.org/event/resilient-yards-edina/.
A live presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session meant to conclude the Resilient Yards and Pollinator Plantings series. Participants will receive access to online resources and downloadable material and more. Register at: bluethumb.org/event/turf-alternatives-workshop-edina/.
For more information, contact Sustainability Manager Grace Hancock at ghancock@EdinaMN.gov or 952-826-1621.
City seeks opinions on carryout bag ordinance
The city of Edina seeks input to help shape a local ordinance on carryout bags.
In February, the City Council directed staff to draft a possible update to the City Code to include the requirement that customers pay a fee for any plastic, paper, compostable or reusable bags received when making a purchase. The non-taxable bag fee would be collected and retained by merchants to use at their own discretion. Businesses would report annually to the city how many and what type of bags were distributed.
The ordinance will likely be reviewed by the City Council in June and, if approved, would go into effect in mid-2024.
The city and its consultant will hold one-hour virtual roundtable discussions to collect feedback in May. The roundtable discussions will be held:
• 7:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, for the business community
• 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, for residents
• 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 11, for anyone interested in the initiative (residents and business representatives)
People are also encouraged to complete an online survey. The survey will be open April 22 through May 12.
“Residents have told the City they are ready to take action to reduce waste and litter in Edina,” Sustainability Manager Grace Hancock said in a city press release. “It’s important to hear everyone’s perspective as Edina considers this change, so I encourage all residents, workers and business representatives to participate in a roundtable or the online survey to learn more about the issue of carryout bags, and share their opinion.”
Edina needs volunteers to help plant 50 trees in Rosland Park at 10 a.m. this Arbor Day, Friday, April 28.
Volunteers are asked to register in advance at EdinaMN.gov/ArborDay to help plan the needed supplies and groups. The Arbor Day event is part of Edina’s NextGen Trees effort, launched in 2022, to plant 1,000 new trees across Edina by the end of 2023.
