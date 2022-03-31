Minnesota Historical Society Press will publish “Whiteness in Plain View: A History of Racial Exclusion in Minnesota,” by East Coast-based author Chad Montrie, next month. The book includes a chapter focusing on Edina and another on Bloomington.
In addition to releasing the book in April, Minnesota Historical Society Press will also host a series of local events April 6-11, including two taking place in Edina, a news release said.
The book examines white Minnesotans’ intent to exclude Black Minnesotans from housing, jobs and local communities throughout the state across many decades. “Chapter by chapter, the book shows
that Minnesota’s overwhelming Whiteness is neither accidental nor incidental, and that racial exclusion’s legacy is very much woven into the state’s contemporary politics, economy, and culture,” a description of the book reads.
“An earnest look at the subtle, insidious, and sometimes violent ways in which Minnesotans engaged in segregationist policies. Chad Montrie explains how the fear of Black labor that White Southerners held post-Reconstruction gripped the North and led to pervasive exclusion of Black Minnesotans from social, political, and economic life,” JoJo Bell,
board president for the African American Interpretive Center of Minnesota, said in the news release.
Author Montrie is a professor in the history department at the University of Massachusetts Lowell. He is the author of four books and his article, “In that Very Northern City: Recovering a Forgotten Struggle for Racial Integration in Duluth,” appeared in the Summer 2020 issue of Minnesota History magazine, the news release said.
Montrie will speak at two free events in Edina, both on April 8.
The author will be at Edina Morningside Community Church, 4201 Morningside Road, at 10:30 a.m. and at the Edina History Museum, 4711 70th St. W., at 6:30 p.m.
Other events in metro will also take place, including at the East Side Freedom Library in St. Paul on April 6, 7 p.m., and Hennepin History Museum in Minneapolis on April 9, 5:30 p.m.
Advance registration may be required. for more information, go to trimurl.co/bGL2ev.
