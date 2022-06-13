University of Minnesota Regent Darrin Rosha will speak at next week’s Republican Seniors of Minnesota meeting in Bloomington.

He will speak 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, at the Bloomington Event Center, 1114 American Blvd. W.

Rosha will talk about the past, present and future of the university and what is necessary to meet the economic, technological and cultural challenges ahead.

The cost is $5 for members and $10 for non-members.

Info: republicanseniorsmn.com

