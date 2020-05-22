Just before midnight Thursday Bloomington police officers responded to the report of a person lying down in the 7900 block of 2nd Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious adult female who was suffering from injuries consistent with an aggravated assault. Lifesaving attempts were made and the victim was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries, according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Mike Hartley.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is assisting Bloomington detectives with the investigation.

