Edina High School is ranked among the top 10 public non-charter high schools in Minnesota by U.S. News and World Report in its annual Best High Schools Rankings.
The publication ranked approximately 17,790 public high schools in the U.S. based on 2017-18 data. Edina High School ranks No. 8 among public, non-charter high schools in the state, and is No. 817 nationally.
New ranking methodology begun last year uses six “indicators of school quality,” each of which are weighted to produce an overall score. Among the measures are state assessments, graduation rates, and AP/IB participation and exam scores. U.S. News no longer categorizes schools with gold, silver or bronze designations.
According to the publication, “A great high school educates all students from different social and economic backgrounds, exposing them to challenging coursework on the path to graduation. The highest-ranked U.S. public schools in U.S. News & World Report’s 2020 Best High Schools rankings are those whose attendees demonstrated outstanding outcomes above expectations in math and reading state assessments, passed a diverse array of college-level exams and graduated in high proportions.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.