Edina High School is ranked No. 4 among public, non-charter high schools in Minnesota, according to a recent report by U.S. News and World Report.
In its annual best high schools rankings category, U.S. News and World Report ranked approximately 17,840 public high schools in the U.S. based on 2019-20 data. EHS ranks No. 486 nationally, according to a district news release.
The publication’s ranking methodology is based on six “indicators of school quality,” each of which are weighted to produce an overall score. Such measures include state assessments, graduation rates, and AP/IB participation and exam scores. U.S. News no longer categorizes schools with gold, silver or bronze designations. This year, the publication also adjusted its calculation of these measures to account for the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the news release said.
“A great high school educates all students from different social and economic backgrounds, exposing them to challenging coursework on the path to graduation,” the publication is quoted in the news release. “The highest ranked U.S. public schools in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 Best High Schools rankings are those whose students demonstrated outstanding outcomes above expectations in math, reading and science state assessments, earned qualifying scores in an array of college-level exams, and graduated in high proportions.”
