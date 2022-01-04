Two individuals have been arrested in connection to several crimes throughout the metro area.
David Stanislavovich Petrashov, 25, and his girlfriend, Lavina Pauline Catherine Renville, 32, were arrested Dec. 29 at a Bloomington hotel on the 2800 block of American Boulevard West. The arrests, made through a joint effort by the Edina, Bloomington and Minnetonka police departments, occurred following criminal investigation and surveillance by police, according to a city press release.
The couple has been a focus of several investigations in the metro, including cases in Hennepin, Scott and Anoka counties. The crimes have included residential and business burglaries, fleeing police in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, credit card fraud, identity theft and drug possession. Renville was arrested for possession of narcotics.
When the two were arrested, Petrashov and Renville possessed thousands of dollars in stolen property, two firearms and various narcotics.
In the cities of Edina and Bloomington, Petrashov is suspected of committing seven burglaries of unoccupied residences, one burglary of an apartment’s underground garage, three cases of property damage, a case of fleeing from police, and theft from and damage to vehicles.
In Minnetonka, charges have been submitted to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office connecting Petrashov to a residential burglary on Dec. 22. The stolen items included pieces of jewelry, which were taken from a 79-year-old. A vehicle stolen from Minneapolis was used while committing the crime.
This same vehicle, suspected to be driven by Petrashov in each incident, has fled multiple times from law enforcement and avoided capture.
Petrashov is suspected to be involved in other crimes in Edina and Minnetonka, where detectives anticipate additional charges to be brought forward in the near future.
Petrashov and Renville are being held at the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center, the news release said.
